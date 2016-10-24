Having Problems With Your Pet Dog? Attempt These Tips

Do you have a dog? Does someone you know have a dog? Are you just interested in learning more about dogs because you want to get one? Whatever the case may be, there are some things you must know about dogs. Take the below advice into consideration if you have any kind of interest in dogs.

When you have a dog, make sure that you give him enough water. Water should be made available to your dog at all times of the day, particularly in the summertime. Put his water bowl somewhere where no one will trip over it, otherwise you'll be cleaning your floors all day!

If you do not have any ear cleaner solution on hand, you can use a baby wipe instead. Simply wrap it around the tip of your finger and wipe the inside of the ear's surface. Only go as far as your finger can easily fit. Do not use Q-tips as they can injure the ear.

Before deciding on what type of dog to get for your family, consider space. Even though you may love the bigger dogs that you can really wrap your arms around, you may not have adequate space for a large breed. Take your home and yard size into consideration before bringing home a new pooch.

Never allow your dog to be alone with small children, no matter how much you trust his temperament. Many little kids have been attacked by family dogs who have otherwise never demonstrated a tendency towards violence. Sleeping dogs may be woken by a toddler and react negatively or some other offense is committed against the animal that sets him off.

If you are struggling to get your pet to behave during a grooming session, apply positive reinforcement. With your words and your tone, praise your dog for anything little thing that he or she does well during the time you are working with him. Give him a treat when you are finished, so he begins to associate grooming with something good. You should turn your dog's behavior around in no time!

Dog training requires you to be consistent. Once you decide you want to establish a rule for your dog, do not make any exceptions. Make sure everyone at home helps you enforce the rule and encourage your guests not to let your dog jump on them or to not acknowledge your dog when it barks.

Have a rotating schedule for dog-related responsibilities in your home. It's not fair for one person to always be taking care of him, and he'll feel more like a family pet if everyone pitches in. Kids often lose interest in a pet and leave the work to parents, but it's important that you teach them to keep up the commitment!

Don't forget to trim your dog's nails regularly. Long nails can make him uncomfortable, cause injury to his feet and will ruin your floors. If he makes a "click" sound when he walks on hard wood or linoleum, that's a good indication it's time for a trim. Ask your vet to do it if necessary.

If you've got the most well-behaved and lovable dog around, share his good nature with those less fortunate. You could bring him to visit the elderly in nursing homes or sick children in hospitals. Not only will you be improving the quality of life for those people, but your dog will love being a super-star wherever he goes!

Never leave your dog home alone for more than a few hours each day. For example, if you are planning on being away from home for a few days, you should find a place to house them where they can get regular care. Dogs can become anxious when left alone for extended times, so consider their feelings and provide them with the care that they need.

Just like people, dogs need plenty of exercise for optimum health. Dogs are naturally hunters and love to run by instinct. Take your dog to the park, play Frisbee with him and give him a daily walk. This will help keep him physically healthy but will also make him mentally healthier.

Consider puppy training classes for your young pet. Puppies are eager to learn, and a class is a wonderful atmosphere to let them do so in. Classes are also often cheaper than individual lessons. This will teach your pup essential behavioral skills and allow the two of you bonding time too.

Make sure that you carry small bags and gloves with you while you are out walking your dog. If he uses the bathroom outside, it is your responsibility to clean up the mess. It is unsanitary for you to leave it there, and it some places you may receive heavy fines for that.

Bring your dog to a veterinarian regularly. Your pet will need to go to the vet so it can get tested for heart worms, get a general check up, and to see if the shots are still up to date. When you own a puppy, you may need to see a vet more often. It is also important to visit a vet immediately after seeing signs of injury or illness.

You need to be very firm. Don't overfeed your dog or let him destroy your possessions. That usually happens with the cutest dogs! But, if you stay firm, you can avoid accidents. For example, you might not care that your dog begs for food from time to time, but eventually that dog will think it can just jump on the table and start eating whatever is on it.

When you are training your dog, try to be understanding and do not get frustrated when the dog does not do what you want them to do. Training takes time. Over time, your dog will learn the proper training. You are trying to change the natural instincts of the animal, so expect that the dog will make mistakes and be patient with them.

Keep in mind that some behavioral problems in your dog could be connected to health issues, especially if your dog is displaying a new behavior. Your dog might become aggressive when you touch it because of a pain and it might have a hard time with house-training because of an infection.

Your dog does his best to make sure you are happy. There can be no question that he places you above anyone else. That's why this article was written, to make sure that you return the favor. Use the tips laid out here to help you to be the kind of owner your dog deserves.